Is Rishabh Pant A Liverpool Fan?

Photograph: Premier League India/Twitter

Rishabh Pant likes football.

Remember how the cricketer attended the Euro 2020 round of 16 match between England and Germany at the Wembley stadium in London on June 29, 2021 and was felled by COVID-19 thereafter?

After he was spotted in a Liverpool FC kit in the gym, Premier League India tweeted: 'YNWA @RishabhPant17,' citing Liverpool FC's slogan 'You Will Never Walk Alone'.

'Rishabh Pant is a Liverpool fan. I like him even more now!!', one fan tweeted.

Another was not sure if Pant is a Liverpool supporter. 'I would love Pant even if he isn't a Liverpool fan. However, I am still not sure he is a Red. He said somewhere that he likes collecting football jerseys, so make of it what you will!!!'

'He's gone around wearing Utd n Madrid tops as well,' another pointed out. 'Unsure if he knows what he's doing.'