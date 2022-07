Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli showed off some cool dances during an indoor exercise session.

Kohli displayed perfect co-ordination dancing to the popular Bollywood number Mundiyan from Baaghi 2.

'Been pending for a long time, but it's never too late I guess,' Kohli captioned his Instagram video.

'Mundaaaa', exclaimed actor Varun Dhawan, who knows a thing or two about dancing.