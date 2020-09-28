Is IPL the best T20 League globally?

Last updated on: September 28, 2020 10:48 IST

IMAGE: IPL brings the best players under one roof. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The Indian Premier League is highly regarded as one of the best cricket leagues in the world as it brings the best players under one roof.

Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was left impressed with the match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ganguly said that these types of matches are the exact reason as to why the lucrative tournament is the best league in the world. His remark came as Royals chased down 224 with four wickets in hand and three balls to spare at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. "What a game ..that's why this is the best league in the world... amazing talent on display @bcci @IPL," Ganguly tweeted.

BCCI secretary, Jay Shah also congratulated Rajasthan Royals on an improbable win and said that IPL regularly provides nail-biting matches.

"What an exciting turnaround to the match between @lionsdenkxip & @rajasthanroyals. Remarkable 5-6s in an over, What a masterclass by @rahultewatia02! Sensational innings by @mayankcricket, @klrahul11, @stevesmith49, and @IamSanjuSamson. Nail-biting encounters is what @IPL gives you," Shah tweeted.

Rajasthan Royals chased down a total of 224 to defeat KXIP by four wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. For the Royals, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, and Rahul Tewatia all scored 50+ scores to give the side a victory by four wickets. Tewatia came out to bat at number four and he was struggling at one stage as he had scored just 13 runs from his first 19 balls.

However, in the 18th over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell, Tewatia hit five sixes to turn the side. The left-handed batsman played a knock of 53 as Rajasthan gained an improbable victory.