DC Vs LSG: Who Batted Best?

Delhi Capitals won a humdinger against Lucknow Super Giants to kick off their IPL 2025 campaign on a winning note in Visakhapatnam on Monday, March 24, 2025. They pocketed full points with a one-wicket win in an encounter that went down to the wire.

Here are the batters who entertained the capacity crowd with some explosive knocks:

Ashutosh Sharma

DC were reduced to a precarious 65/5 in 6.4 overs when Impact Sub Ashutosh Sharma walked in like a man possessed, determination writ large on his face. He started off with caution, maintaining a strike rate of 100 and scoring 20 off 20 balls. He played second fiddle to Vipraj Nigam, who was going hammer and tongs from the other end.

He showed his true colours in the 16th over bowled by LSG's medium-pacer Prince Yadav, hitting a six and a four on the trot. The 26-year-old Railway man then hoisted India international Ravi Bishnoi for two towering sixes to put DC's chase back on track.

DC needed 39 from three overs before Mitchell Starc fell off the first ball of the 18th over bowled by Bishnoi. With just two wickets in hand, Ashutosh took matters in his own hands as he hit the last three balls of Bishnoi's over for two sixes and a four.

The home team suffered another blow when Kuldeep Yadav was run out in the 19th over as Delhi ost their ninth wicket.

Ashutosh single-handedly took the LSG bowlers apart. He hit pacer Prince Yadav for a four and a six off the last two balls to get 16 from the penultimate over.

In the last over, a missed stumping from Rishabh Pant gave last man Mohit Sharma a lifeline, who then took a crucial single off the second ball before Ashutosh finished off the game with a mighty six straight down the ground.

He smashed 66 not out off 31 balls, finishing the game in style with a huge six off Shahbaz Ahmed as the chase was sealed with three balls to spare. The right-hander hit five fours and five sixes in all. Deservingly, he was named man of the match.

Nicholas Pooran

Pooran once again asserted his credentials as one of the most dangerous T20 batters in the world.

Walking in at number three after LSG were put into bat, Pooran paced out a splendid innings, scoring 75 off 30 balls. The West Indian star carted six boundaries and seven maximums to give LSG a flying start.

Although he ended up on the losing side, the stunning display of power-hitting has had the crowd on their feet.

DC were made to pay dearly for their fielding when Sameer Rizvi put down Pooran's catch when his score was 17 in the seventh over.

When he launched Vipraj Nigam for a massive six on the third ball of the seventh over, he became only the fourth batter in the world to hit 600 sixes in T20s. Only Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell have achieved that incredible feat.

Mitchell Marsh

Marsh, who opened the LSG innings with Aiden Markram, was at his belligerent best as he demolished DC's bowling attack with a superlative batting display. He produced an exhilarating array of shots to score 72 off just 36 balls.

He made his intentions clear from the word go, flicking his national teammate Mitchell Starc to deep square leg for a six to open his account.

The 33 year old continued to thrill the crowd with his shot-making of the highest quality, belting six maximums and fours each to give LSG an excellent start.

Vipraj Nigam

The unheralded Vipraj Nigam showcased his batting and bowling prowess in a high-pressure match. Making his IPL debut, Nigam played like a seasoned campaigner and displayed immense maturity.

The calculated risks he took and the shots he played were outstanding. Remarkably, he absorbed pressure and kept playing his shots while allowing Ashutosh to settle.

DC were staring down the barrel when he joined Ashutosh in the middle. His 55-run partnership with the latter was crucial as the duo kept Delhi's hopes alive with some explosive strokeplay.

His 15-ball 39, laced with five fours and two sixes, proved decisive in the end as DC sealed a nail-biting win over LSG.

What a way to introduce oneself to the world!

Photographs: BCCI