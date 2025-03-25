HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ashutosh-Mohit make IPL history

Ashutosh-Mohit make IPL history

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 25, 2025 16:57 IST

Ashutosh Sharma of Delhi Capitals celebrates the win over Lucknow Super Giants held at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Monday

IMAGE: Ashutosh Sharma of Delhi Capitals celebrates the win over Lucknow Super Giants held at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

The duo of Ashutosh Sharma and Mohit Sharma made history while pulling off a successful run-chase of 210 runs during Delhi Capitals (DC) Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture against Lucknow Super Giants in Visakhapatnam, on Monday.

Ashutosh pulled off one of the biggest heists in the IPL in a long while, dragging his team to a successful run-chase of 210 runs from a scary position of 65/5. In DC's memorable win at Vizag, the final partnership between Ashutosh and Mohit played a key role.

 

DC was 192/9 after the departure of Kuldeep Yadav for five, with DC still needing 18 runs to win. After that, Ashutosh made a meal out of Prince Yadav's bowling, hitting him for a four and six after a double, reducing the equation to six runs in the final over.

In the final over, after missing a stumping and an unsuccessful appeal for leg-before-wicket, LSG captain Rishabh Pant had a lot riding on his decisions.

Mohit displayed immense game awareness, taking a single to bring Ashutosh on strike, bringing down the equation to five runs in four balls. Ashutosh whacked a straight six, giving DC a win with a wicket and three balls left.

This partnership of 19 runs is the highest by a team in history of the tournament during a one-wicket win, as per Wisden.

Ashutosh's knock of 66* in 31 balls, with five fours and sixes each, is the second-highest score made by a player batting at number seven or below during a successful run chase in the IPL, levelling with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Andre Russell during a chase of 155/9 against Punjab back in 2015. The highest score is by Dwayne Bravo, who made a blistering 68 in 30 balls to take Chennai Super Kings to a one-wicket win against Mumbai Indians (MI)

