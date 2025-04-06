IMAGE: GT's Sai Sudharsan has already hit two fifties in three innings in IPL 2025 thus far. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan has underlined the importance of hunger and dedication in contributing to team success. He stressed that his focus remains on helping the team win, regardless of past performance.

Sudarshan, one of GT's most consistent performers since joining the team in 2022, had an impressive 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, scoring 527 runs in 12 matches. In the ongoing 2025 edition, he has already amassed 186 runs in three matches.

"I think from a mental point of view, I think it's about the hunger, and it's about the dedication we have to make the team win. I think that's the most important thing for me, and that's what I'm trying to do," Sudharsan said while speaking to Boria Majumdar on Revsportz.

I have that hunger every game; whatever happens in the previous game, that doesn't matter. But the next game, coming forward the game, I think only focusing on what you have to do, in what ways we can make the team win and try and contribute in any way," he added.

He also praised GT captain Shubman Gill for his leadership qualities, calling him an effective man-manager with a deep understanding of players' mindsets.

"I mean, Shubman as a leader, he's a very good leader, I feel. Because the way he manages the players, the way he understands the mindset of the players, he gives them that time, he gives them that space. And again, if you have to say something straightforward, he does that as well. So, I feel he's a very good man-manager from my eyes. So, he can be a lovely leader in the future, and also, he's a very good leader right now."

Gill led Gujarat Titans to their first IPL title in 2022 and followed it up by taking the team to the finals in 2023, scoring 890 runs in 17 matches, including three centuries. GT eventually lost the final to Chennai Super Kings.

Sudharsan highlighted his strong partnership with Gill, both on and off the field.

He described how they frequently discuss batting strategies, game plans, and potential scenarios, learning from each other's insights and experience. Their collaboration extends to the game itself, where Gill offers helpful pointers that have contributed to his growth as a batsman.

"But I feel, the contribution or the partnership which we have been having for the past few years, in terms of on the field and off the field as well, the way we have conversations about batting, conversations about the game. Even in practise sessions, we have a lot of conversations in terms of how we can go about things, how we can go about the situation, what if this bowler comes and does this, what if we can do that. And even inside the ground during the game, I feel he gives me few pointers here and there, which is very useful, and I feel I've learnt a lot from his batting as well," he added.

Sudharsan is currently the second-highest run scorer in the ongoing IPL 2025, with 186 runs in three innings, including two fifties. He is just behind Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran, who has scored 201 in four innings.