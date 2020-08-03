News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pathan says won't be playing in Lankan Premier League

Pathan says won't be playing in Lankan Premier League

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
August 03, 2020 15:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I wish to play T20 Leagues around the world in future, but at this stage I haven't confirmed my availability in any Leagues.'

Irfan Pathan

IMAGE: Irfan Pathan, who announced his retirement in January this year, said he is not available at the moment to play in any of the T20 leagues. Photograph: Irfan Pathan/Instagram

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Monday said he hasn't confirmed his availability in any franchise-based T20 league at this stage, refuting reports that he could participate in the inaugural Lanka Premier League, starting on August 28.

 

A report in ESPNCricinfo had stated that "Pathan is among 70 foreign players to have shown interest in playing the Lanka Premier League (LPL)" and his name will be "put in a player draft unless one of the five franchises choose him to be a marquee player."

However, Pathan, who announced his retirement in January this year, said he is not available at the moment.

"I wish to play T20 Leagues around the world in future, but at this stage I haven't confirmed my availability in any Leagues," Pathan wrote on his twitter handle.

The 35-year-old has played for Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Rising Pune Supergiants and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

The Baroda all-rounder has played 29 Tests and 120 ODIS and 24 T20Is for India, taking over 300 wickets. He has also scored more than 2500 runs, including a hundred and six fifties in Tests.

The 23-match LPL will be played on the four international venues of R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Rangiri Dambulu International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Suriyawewa Mahinda Rajapakse International Cricket Stadium.

Five teams named after the cities of Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna will participate in the League.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

PIX: Pandyas welcome Hardik Jr home

PIX: Pandyas welcome Hardik Jr home

This year's IPL could be a big hit with advertisers

This year's IPL could be a big hit with advertisers

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use