The story behind Ben Stokes' lion family tattoo

August 03, 2020 10:41 IST

Rajasthan Royals revealed the huge tattoo on their premier all-rounder Ben Stokes's back, declaring stating that it could be the best sported by a cricketer.

'The best tattoo in cricket? #HallaBol #RoyalsFamily @redbull @stokesy', Royals said in an Instagram post.

Stokes has a huge tattoo of a lion family -- a lion, a lioness and two cubs -- covering his entire back.

The huge tattoo took 28 hours to complete and symbolises his family -- wife Claire Ratcliffe, children Layton and Libby and tokes himself.

'Tattoos aren't everybody's taste. But they are mine, all my tattoos mean something to me personally and are very special to me,' Stokes stated in an Instagram post in December 2018.

'My most resent one represents me, my amazing wife @clarey11 and my 2 wonderful kids. We will always be together now when I'm away touring. 28 hours of pain and it's finally finished.'

What happens if Claire and Ben decide to have another child?