WTC glory beckons: South Africa set to shed chokers tag

IMAGE: General view of the scoreboard at the end of play on Day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, on Friday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Following decades of falling agonisingly short of success, South African cricket sits on the cusp of a first major triumph with 69 runs needed to win the World Test Championship at Lord’s on Saturday.

South Africa have eight wickets in hand and are now overwhelming favourites to finish off the job, and take the title away from champions Australia, who had set them a daunting fourth innings target of 282 in the final on Friday.

Led by Aiden Markram’s unbeaten century, they doggedly chased down the runs and will be looking to get over the line when action resumes on Day 4 on Saturday.

IMAGE: Aiden Markram celebrates scoring a century in South Africa's second innings on Day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship final. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

But, at the same time, the Class of 2025 will be only too aware that past South African teams have been labelled ‘chokers’ for consistently coming up short when victory is in sight.

Therefore, the first thing coach Shukri Conrad said to Markram and captain Temba Bavuma after their unbeaten 143-run partnership on Friday was to ensure they stuck to their usual routine.

“Don't change a thing. Tomorrow morning, come and do the same warm up that you do every day. Just the same processes,” he told them.

Assistant coach Ashwill Prince was determined not to get too excited about the potential win, even if it is tantalisingly close.

“We obviously understand the magnitude of the situation and what's at stake. But they’ve just got to stay calm and take it in their stride,” he said at the end of Friday’s play.

South African cricket’s reputation comes from a long list of near-misses in World Cup semi-finals, including falling foul to a now-discredited rain rule or coming off second best even when the match ended up tied.

Last year they reached their first major final at the Twenty20 World Cup in Barbados, but with only 26 runs needed off the last four overs, fell seven runs short as India snatched an unlikely victory.

For this team, the message has been clear, added Prince.

“Make them believe that they can do it, and then just sort of step out of the way and allow them to go and do it,” he said.

“But there is a very right bond in that change room. They are willing each other over the line,” Prince added.