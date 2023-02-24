When Will Pathaan Visit KKR Camp?

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Shreyas Iyer at the KKR Academy. Photographs and video: Kind courtesy KKR/Twitter

IPL 2023 is set to kick off on March 31 and the Kolkata Knight Riders are the first team to begin preparations with their pre-IPL camp.

KKR failed to book a berth in the playoffs last year as they ended in 7th place in the points table with 6 wins and 8 defeats.

KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer, who is part of the Indian Test team for the series against Australia that resumes in Indore on March 1, checked on his KKR mates about training and preparation at the KKR Academy.

In a video uploaded by KKR on Twitter, Iyer can be hugging his team-mates and interacting with them.

KKR plays its first game of IPL 2023 against the Punjab Kings at the I S Bindra stadium in Mohali on April 1.

IMAGE: Shreyas with team-mates.

IMAGE: From left, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer.

IMAGE: N Jagadeesan and Venkatesh Iyer.

IMAGE: Nitish Rana with Mandeep Singh.

IMAGE: N Jagadeesan.

When will KKR Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan, fresh from the thundering success of his film Pathaan, visit his team and give them a pep talk?