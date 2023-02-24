News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » When Will Pathaan Visit KKR Camp?

When Will Pathaan Visit KKR Camp?

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 24, 2023 17:17 IST
Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Shreyas Iyer at the KKR Academy. Photographs and video: Kind courtesy KKR/Twitter

IPL 2023 is set to kick off on March 31 and the Kolkata Knight Riders are the first team to begin preparations with their pre-IPL camp.

KKR failed to book a berth in the playoffs last year as they ended in 7th place in the points table with 6 wins and 8 defeats.

KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer, who is part of the Indian Test team for the series against Australia that resumes in Indore on March 1, checked on his KKR mates about training and preparation at the KKR Academy.

In a video uploaded by KKR on Twitter, Iyer can be hugging his team-mates and interacting with them.

 

KKR plays its first game of IPL 2023 against the Punjab Kings at the I S Bindra stadium in Mohali on April 1.

 

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas with team-mates.

 

KKR

IMAGE: From left, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer.

 

KKR

IMAGE: N Jagadeesan and Venkatesh Iyer.

 

KKR

IMAGE: Nitish Rana with Mandeep Singh.

 

KKR

IMAGE: N Jagadeesan.

 

Venky Mysore

IMAGE: KKR CEO Venky Mysore and Coach Chandrakant Pandit.

 

KKR

 

When will KKR Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan, fresh from the thundering success of his film Pathaan, visit his team and give them a pep talk?

REDIFF CRICKET
