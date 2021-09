Virat Kohli has announced that he will be stepping down from Royal Challengers Bangalore captaincy after IPL 2021.

Photograph: BCCI.

"This'll be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all RCB fans for believing in me & supporting me," he said in an official RCB video.

RCB take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the second game of the resumed IPL 21 on Monday.