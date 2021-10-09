Turning Point: Maxwell's Dropped Catches

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer drops Glenn Maxwell off Axar Patel. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals's poor showing in the field was instrumental in their seven wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the concluding round-robin Indian Premier League match in Dubai on Friday.

Their sloppy showing in the field saw the dangerous Glenn Maxwell being dropped twice, in the 14th over, which proved crucial in the final analysis as the Australian steered RCB to victory in Srikar Bharat's company.

Delhi had held the upper hand for most part of the run chase, with RCB needing 80 from the last seven overs for victory.

Maxwell struggled to get started as he managed just six runs from nine balls faced. He looked to break free against spinner Axar Patel, but miscued the heave over the leg side as it went uppishly towards midwicket.

Shreyas Iyer, fielding in the deep, had enough time to settle under the ball, bu failed to judge it cleanly and the ball burst through his fingers.

Maxwell made Axar feel the pain even more with boundaries off the next two balls, using the reverse sweep to good effect.

Axar produced another opportunity to get rid of Maxwell. The right-hander looked to swipe the spinner over the leg side, but got a thick outside edge which was put down by Ravichandran Ashwin diving forward at short third man.

Maxwell, who was dropped on 6 and 14, went to make the difference with the bat. He smashed his way to an unbeaten 51 from 33 balls, putting on an unbroken stand of 111 runs with Bharat, who hit a match-winning 78 not out from 52 balls, finishing off the match with a six off the last ball of the match.