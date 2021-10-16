News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Turning Point: DK's Missed Stumping

Turning Point: DK's Missed Stumping

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
October 16, 2021 08:40 IST
KKR's Shakib-al-Hasan cuts a frustrated figure as Dinesh Karthik misses a stumping opportunity against CSK's Faf du Plessis

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders's Shakib-al-Hasan cuts a frustrated figure as Dinesh Karthik misses a stumping opportunity against Chennai Super Kings's Faf du Plessis. Photograph: BCCK
 

It was as if it was written in the stars that Friday was going to be Chennai Super Kings' day and so it turned out.

From misfields to Kolkata's batter Rahul Tripathi injuring his hamstring while fielding, most things went CSK's way,

In just the second over of the day, KKR's Varun Chakravarthy misfielded at short third man to gift Ruturaj Gakwad a couple.

Another major stroke of luck, that was the turning point of the match, came when Faf du Plessis, batting on 2, got a reprieve thanks to Dinesh Karthik off the bowling of Shakib.

Shakib's loopy delivery saw du Plessis take a stride out and play at it. The ball missed the inside edge of his bat and DK missed the ball completely, failing to collect it as he moved away and the ball went past him to fine leg.

This error from Karthik proved too costly in the end for KKR and DK as du Plessis played an entertaining knock of 86. He creamed the bowlers to all ends of the stadium before guiding CSK to 192 for 3, a total that proved too much in the end for KKR to breach.

CSK won the match by 27 runs to bag their 4th IPL title.

NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
