Top Performer: Magnificent Pollard

May 02, 2021 08:26 IST

IMAGE: Kieron Pollard celebrates his fifty. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Chennai Super Kings rode on half-centuries from Faf du Plessis (50), Moeen Ali (58) and Ambati Rayudu's unbeaten 27-ball 72 to post 218 for 4 in the IPL match against Mumbai Indians in Delhi,on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

It was CSK's highest total in the IPL against Mumbai.

But it is Mumbai's resilience that makes MI unbeatable.

CSK, who are looking invincible this season, have only themselves to blame for the defeat.

Kieron Pollard -- CSK's tormentor for the last decade -- single-handedly won the game, guiding Mumbai to the second-highest run-chase in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Chasing 219, Mumbai were losing their way, reeling at 81-3 at halfway mark. Their openers, Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock, showed their class in the chase, keeping the tempo by adding 58 in the Powerplay. But three strikes in three overs thereafter loosened MI's grip until Pollard unleashed himself.

In the 13th over, Pollard hammered a 97-metre monster straight out of the stadium. He muscled the next over mid-wicket for another massive six.

He didn't spare Lungi Ngidi who bowled a loose short ball, which Pollard slashed over mid-wicket for another six! He was not done just yet and hammered another over long-on for another biggie!

In the 15th over, Pollard romped his way to a 17-ball fifty.

Needing 16 off the final over, Pollard hit Ngidi for two fours, a six off the fifth and two off the last delivery to seal victory.

16 runs came from the over as Pollard was unbeaten on a memorable 87 off 34 balls.

That's the stuff champions are made of. Take a bow, big man!