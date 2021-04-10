News
Top Performer: Five-star Harshal powers RCB

Top Performer: Five-star Harshal powers RCB

By HARISH KOTIAN
April 10, 2021 11:34 IST
Harshal Patel

IMAGE: Harshal Patel appeals successfully for Hardik Pandya's wicket. Photograph: BCCI
 

Harshal Patel became the first bowler in IPL history to bag a five wicket haul against the Mumbai Indians and guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to a thrilling two wicket victory, off the last ball in the IPL 2021 opener in Chennai on Friday, April 9, 2021.

Medium pacer Harshal didn't have the best of starts. He overstepped off his very first delivery to gift Mumbai Indians a free hit which Chris Lynn smashed for a six.

Suryakumar Yadav also hit a boundary as 15 runs came from the over.

Captain Virat Kohli brought Harshal back at a crucial stage, to bowl the 16th over.

Things looked heading the same way as Hardik Pandya steered a short wide delivery for a four past short third-man.

Harshal enjoyed a slice of luck as Hardik somehow missed a full toss and was trapped leg before wicket off the last ball of the over.

There was no looking back from that point for Harshal as he triggered a Mumbai Indians batting collapse and keep their score within limits.

In his next over, he saw Ishan Kishan dropped at deep square leg by Mohammed Siraj, but got his man off the very next delivery, getting him plumb leg before wicket with a full delivery.

He ended the innings in grand style with three wickets in his final over. Krunal Pandya swung the first ball straight to Dan Christian at deep midwicket before dangerman Kieron Pollard holed out to deep square off the next ball.

Harshal couldn't complete his hat-trick as his yorker was wide off the stumps but he bowled Marco Jansen with another perfect yorker.

Mumbai Indians faltered badly at the end, losing six wickets for 37 runs in the last five overs.

Harshal finished with splendid figures of 5/27 as RCB limited Mumbai Indians to 159 for nine in their 20 overs.

Fittingly, he also hit the winning run as RCB sneaked home off the last ball.

HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

