IPL PICS: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Last updated on: April 09, 2021 21:57 IST

Images from the opening match of the 14th Indian Premier League, between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, in Chennai, on Friday.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore medium pacer Harshal Patel successfully appeals for the wicket of Mumbai Indians batsman Hardik Pandya in the IPL match, in Chennai, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Harshal Patel stole the limelight on the opening day of 14th edition of the Indian Premier League with splendid figures of 5 for 27, as Royal Challengers Bangalore restricted defending champions Mumbai Indians to 159 for 5, at the M A Chidambaram stadium, in Chennai, on Friday.

The medium pacer took three wickets in the final over as things went horribly wrong for Mumbai Indians, who lost six wickets for 37 runs in the last five overs.

Patel, who came up with accurate wicket-to-wicket bowling in the 18th and 20th over, earned the distinction of claiming the first five-wicket haul by any bowler against Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

IMAGE: Opener Chris Lynn scored 49 off 35 balls to put Mumbai Indians on course for a big total. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Rohit Sharma opened the batting for Mumbai Indians with debutant Chris Lynn after Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl.

Mohammed Siraj bowled Royal Challengers Bangalore's first over and Rohit got going immediately. He hit a four and six before he was run-out.

Lynn drove Yuzvendra Chahal to Virat Kohli, who did well to get to the ball quickly and throw it in from the covers. Rohit, halfway down looking for a single, was sent back and failed to make his crease. He was out for 19.

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal runs out Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

New-man in Suryakumar Yadav and Lynn got about steadying the innings as took Mumbai to 86 for 1 at the half-way mark before Kyle Jamieson broke the stand with the last delivery of his third over.

Suryakumar looked to slash the ball over third-man but only got the edge and was caught behind for 31 off 22 balls.

Mumbai Indians were 94 for 2 after 11 overs.

Off-spinner Washington Sundar was introduced into the attack in the 13th over and he struck with his fifth delivery, dismissing the well-set Lynn for 49, which included four fours and three sixes.

Eager to get to his fifty, Lynn miscued the slog over the leg side and Sundar did well to run to his right and pull off a superb catch.

Mumbai Indians were 105 for 3, but Lynn (49 off 35 balls) had made amends for his part in the horrible mix-up that led to skipper Rohit's (19 off 15 balls) run-out, by adding 70 runs in seven overs for second wicket with Suryakumar.

Medium Pacer Harshal Patel then trapped Hardik Pandya leg before wicket. The batsman missed the full toss as he tried to flick it and was adjudged out. Hardik went for the review, which showed there was no inside edge and the impact was in line, the ball going on to hit the leg stump. Hardik was out for 13 and Mumbai Indians 135-4 after 16 overs.

IMAGE: Kyle Jamieson celebrates the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Ishan Kishan made his way back soon after, he too trapped leg before by Harshal after scoring 28 off 19 balls, including a four and two sixes, and enjoying two dropped chances.

Things only got better for Harshal as he went on to dismiss Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard off his first two deliveries in the 20th over and Marco Jansen with the fourth to finish with five wickets for 27 runs from his four overs, one of which was a maiden as Mumbai Indians were restricted to 159 for 9 in their 20 overs.