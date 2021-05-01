Gayle takes pressure off me, says KL Rahul

Source:

May 01, 2021 01:01 IST

IMAGE: Chris Gayle hammered five fours in the sixth over to take his side to 49-1 at the end of the Powerplay. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul lavished praise on star batsman Chris Gayle and said the West Indies cricketer keeps getting better and better with the age.

Gayle and Rahul fired with the bat before Harpreet Brar and Ravi Bishnoi picked three and two wickets each to help Punjab Kings register a thumping 34-run win over RCB.

Punjab Kings didn't got off to good start but things soon fell into place as Gayle, who came into bat at No 3 hammered five fours in the sixth over to take his side to 49-1 at the end of the Powerplay.

"There is a lot written about Gayle, about his age and whether he should be playing. But I know as a captain, just his impact he has when he walks out is huge," Rahul said.

"I have played with him for 7-8 years and he keeps getting better and better. He is batting at three, something he hasn't done ever in his career, but he'll do that for the team. That's the kind of man Chris is. He takes the pressure off me at the top," he added.

Gayle and Rahul had steered Punjab Kings to 179/5. In reply, RCB was only able to score 145/8, thanks to a brilliant bowling performance from Harpreet Brar and Ravi Bishnoi.