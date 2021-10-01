Turning Point: SRH Batters Flop Again

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings's Dwayne Bravo successfully appeals for Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain Kane Williamson's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad's horror showing in IPL 2021 continued as they went down to Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in Sharjah on Thursday.

Despite bringing in new players in the last few games, Sunrisers batting was once again a big let-down as they suffered their ninth loss from 11 games this season.

Except for Wriddhiman Saha, who top scored with 44, none of the other Sunrisers batters failed to get past the 20-run mark.

Dwayne Bravo dealt Sunrisers a big blow when he dismissed Kane Williamson leg before for 11 and then got Priyam Garg top edging the pull shot to be caught by wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for seven.

Sunrisers' hopes of bouncing back in the middle overs were all but over when the well-set Saha perished to Ravindra Jadeja as they slipped to 74/4 in the 12th over.

Josh Hazelwood took two wickets in a single as CSK kept chipping away at the wickets to restrict Sunrisers to a below-par 134/7 in their 20 overs.

Sunrisers' bowlers did well to take the match into the last over but CSK were always in control of the run chase as they emerged the winner with two balls to spare to seal their place in the play-offs.