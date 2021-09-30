IPL PICS: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Images from the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, in Sharjah, on Thursday.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings pacer Josh Hazelwood celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Jason Roy in the Indian Premier League match, in Sharjah, on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings put up another disciplined bowling performance to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 134 for 7 in the Indian Premier League match, in Sharjah, on Thursday.

The Sharjah surface, which produced high-scoring games last year, has been a complete contrast this season with its slow nature making stroke-making difficult.

The Sunrisers innings never got the momentum it needed and ended up with a total that the Super Kings should chase down comfortably.

IMAGE: Wriddhiman Saha played some delightful shots during his 46-ball 44. Photograph: BCCI

Josh Hazlewood (3 for 24) and Dwayne Bravo (2 for 17) were the stand out bowlers for CSK.

Wriddhiman Saha played some delightful shots during his 46-ball 44 but the majority of the Sunrisers batters struggled to get going.

IMAGE: Dwayne Bravo successfully appeals for the wicket of Kane Williamson. Photograph: BCCI

Saha's two sixes off Deepak Chahar in third over was the highlight of his innings. The first one was a hoick over midwicket and the second was more like a lofted straight drive that cleared the ropes comfortably.

His opening partner, Jason Roy, fell cheaply, caught behind off Josh Hazlewood, as he went for a wild slog.

Skipper Kane Williamson struck two fours in his run-a-ball 11 before he was trapped in front by Dwayne Bravo with a full delivery that swung away slightly and crashed into the New Zealander's pads.

IMAGE: Josh Hazelwood celebrates after dismissing Abdul Samad. Photograph: BCCI

The Sunrisers were left reeling at 74 for 4 after the well-set Saha top-edged one off Ravindra Jadeja and was caught by Mahendra Sigh Dhoni.

The Hyderabad side, reeling on 97 for 4 in 15 overs, badly needed a final flourish in the last five overs.

Abdul Samad (18 off 14) and Abhishek Sharma (18 off 13) hit a few sensational shots before Hazlewood removed both in the 17th over.

The Super Kings were brilliant in the death overs, conceding only 37 runs.