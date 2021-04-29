'Jadeja is going to be No 1 in the world'

April 29, 2021 09:38 IST

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja with Chennai Super Kings Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

With his acrobatic fielding, effective bowling and swashbuckling batting, Ravindra Jadeja has truly made his mark in IPL 2021.

The Star of Jamnagar is crucial to Chennai Super Kings's route to the IPL 2021 final, and to CSK Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Jadeja was always a wicket-taking bowler, but his batting has come of age as well, making him arguably the most complete cricketer in the league. Besides, he is acknowledged as the world's best fielder at the moment.

Suresh Raina, who has spent an insurmountable amount of time with Jadeja, predicts the sky for his CSK mate, backing him to be the No 1 player in the world.

'He's been amazing, I would rather say that he's going to be No 1 in the world. I love his attitude, how he throws the ball and he enjoys his fielding. He's a fabulous fielder and always throws a lot of balls around and hits with direct throws,' says Raina.

'I've been playing with him since the last so many years and I've been part of a lot of memories,' Raina added.

Raina hailed Jadeja as a captain's player, saying the all-rounder is in hot form.

'Jadeja is one person who can really change the momentum. Whoever is the captain in the side, really wants him in the team. When things are not in favour, one moment can change everything.'

'And that's what he has been doing... he's been batting well, bowling really well and he has taken almost 7-8 catches already. I think someone like him has to be in all three formats.'