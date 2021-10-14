KKR's Karthik reprimanded for breaching IPL code of conduct

IMAGE: KKR's wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League's code of conduct during their Qualifier against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders' wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League's code of conduct during their Qualifier against Delhi Capitals, which it won by three wickets in Sharjah on Wednesday.

The exact nature of the breach was not specified by the IPL but Karthik was seen dislodging a stump out of frustration after he was dismissed during the high-voltage game on Wednesday.



Karthik, on his part, admitted to a level one offence and also accepted the sanction.



"Dinesh Karthik, the Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper-batsman, has been reprimanded for breaching the (IPL's Code of Conduct during his team's Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals at Sharjah on Wednesday 13th October," IPL said.



"Mr Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," it added.



Rahul Tripathi smashed a six off the penultimate ball of the match as KKR beat Delhi Capitals by three wickets to set up a title clash against Chennai Super Kings on Friday.