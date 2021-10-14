News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » KKR's Karthik reprimanded for breaching IPL code of conduct

KKR's Karthik reprimanded for breaching IPL code of conduct

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
October 14, 2021 09:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dinesh Karthik

IMAGE: KKR's wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League's code of conduct during their Qualifier against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders' wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League's code of conduct during their Qualifier against Delhi Capitals, which it won by three wickets in Sharjah on Wednesday.

 

The exact nature of the breach was not specified by the IPL but Karthik was seen dislodging a stump out of frustration after he was dismissed during the high-voltage game on Wednesday.

Karthik, on his part, admitted to a level one offence and also accepted the sanction.

"Dinesh Karthik, the Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper-batsman, has been reprimanded for breaching the (IPL's Code of Conduct during his team's Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals at Sharjah on Wednesday 13th October," IPL said.

"Mr Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," it added.

Rahul Tripathi smashed a six off the penultimate ball of the match as KKR beat Delhi Capitals by three wickets to set up a title clash against Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Top Performer: Venky Continues Dream Run
Top Performer: Venky Continues Dream Run
I had to just connect one; luckily I did: Tripathi
I had to just connect one; luckily I did: Tripathi
IPL PIX: KKR escape to victory over Delhi; enter final
IPL PIX: KKR escape to victory over Delhi; enter final
Aryan Khan procured, distributed drugs: NCB to court
Aryan Khan procured, distributed drugs: NCB to court
How Pandora Papers differs from Panama, Paradise leaks
How Pandora Papers differs from Panama, Paradise leaks
How to Prevent Auto-Debit Failure
How to Prevent Auto-Debit Failure
Punjab objects to Centre extending BSF jurisdiction
Punjab objects to Centre extending BSF jurisdiction

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

Dada May Skip IPL Final

Dada May Skip IPL Final

Turning Point: KKR's Shocking Collapse

Turning Point: KKR's Shocking Collapse

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances