SEE: India's batting star Jemimah grooves in Melbourne

February 27, 2020 13:58 IST

IMAGE: India's batting star Jemimah Rodriques. Photograph: Jemimah Rodrigues/Instagram



Before the start of the Women's T20 World Cup match against New Zealand, India's top-order batsman Jemimah Rodrigues was seen shaking a leg at the entrance alley of the Junction Oval stadium in Melbourne.

VIDEO: International Cricket Council/Instagram

Rodrigues was not alone, as she was joined by an off-duty security guard and the duo danced to a song from the recently-released Bollywood flick Love Aaj Kal.



"Yes, @JemiRodrigues! Busting moves with an off-duty security guard at the #T20WorldCup," the International Cricket Council said in a video posted on Instagram.



It was party time for the Indian team on the field too as they continued their winning run in the T20 World Cup.



Shafali Verma's 34-ball 46, followed by a superlative performance from the bowlers, helped India score a narrow four-run victory over New Zealand in a crucial Group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup



Put in to bat, India posted a below-par 133 for eight, with Shafali top-scoring with a 34-ball 46 and Taniya Bhatia chipping in with a 25-ball 23.



India, however, produced a disciplined performance with the ball to restrict New Zealand to 129 for six and register their third successive win in the tournament.