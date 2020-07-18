'Happy birthday to the ever so talented Smriti'

July 18, 2020 15:41 IST

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues wishes India teammate Smriti Mandhana on her 24th birthday. Photograph: Jemimah Rodrigues/Twitter

Birthday wishes poured in on social media from the cricketing world for India's young batting star Smriti Mandhana, who turned 24, on Saturday, July 18.

Jemimah Rodrigues: Happy birthday Smrits!! Here's to another year of tolerating my nonsense



Yuvraj Singh: Happy Birthday @mandhana_smriti. May you continue to excel and keep the Indian flag soaring with pride. Left handers in the Indian team have a reputation of being very talented, keep that up. My best wishes



Shikhar Dhawan: Happy birthday @mandhana_smriti! Wishing you loads of luck and continued success #HappyBirthdaySmritiMandhana



Bhuvneshwar Kumar: A very Happy Birthday to the ever so talented @mandhana_smriti. Many more runs and more power to you. Wish you a great year ahead.



Jhulan Goswami: A very happy birthday Smriti! I hope this is the beginning of the best year ever.



Aakash Chopra: Happy Birthday to one of the most talented and skilled Indian cricketer. Have a great day and a wonderful year ahead, @mandhana_smriti



IPL: An effortless stroke-player and one of the finest batters going around – here’s wishing @mandhana_smriti a very happy birthday.



BCCI Women: First Indian woman to score ODI hundreds in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) nations. Fastest Indian woman to 2000 ODI runs