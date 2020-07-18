'Happy birthday to the ever so talented Smriti'

'Happy Birthday to one of the most talented and skilled Indian cricketer.'
Birthday wishes poured in on social media from the cricketing world for India's young batting star Smriti Mandhana, who turned 24, on Saturday, July 18.
Jemimah Rodrigues: Happy birthday Smrits!! Here's to another year of tolerating my nonsense
Yuvraj Singh: Happy Birthday @mandhana_smriti. May you continue to excel and keep the Indian flag soaring with pride. Left handers in the Indian team have a reputation of being very talented, keep that up. My best wishes
Shikhar Dhawan: Happy birthday @mandhana_smriti! Wishing you loads of luck and continued success #HappyBirthdaySmritiMandhana
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: A very Happy Birthday to the ever so talented @mandhana_smriti. Many more runs and more power to you. Wish you a great year ahead.
Jhulan Goswami: A very happy birthday Smriti! I hope this is the beginning of the best year ever.
Aakash Chopra: Happy Birthday to one of the most talented and skilled Indian cricketer. Have a great day and a wonderful year ahead, @mandhana_smriti
IPL: An effortless stroke-player and one of the finest batters going around – here’s wishing @mandhana_smriti a very happy birthday.
BCCI Women: First Indian woman to score ODI hundreds in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) nations. Fastest Indian woman to 2000 ODI runs