News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Happy birthday to the ever so talented Smriti'

'Happy birthday to the ever so talented Smriti'

July 18, 2020 15:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Happy Birthday to one of the most talented and skilled Indian cricketer.'

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues wishes India teammate Smriti Mandhana on her 24th birthday. Photograph: Jemimah Rodrigues/Twitter

Birthday wishes poured in on social media from the cricketing world for India's young batting star Smriti Mandhana, who turned 24, on Saturday, July 18.

 

Jemimah Rodrigues: Happy birthday Smrits!! Here's to another year of tolerating my nonsense

Yuvraj Singh: Happy Birthday @mandhana_smriti. May you continue to excel and keep the Indian flag soaring with pride. Left handers in the Indian team have a reputation of being very talented, keep that up. My best wishes

Shikhar Dhawan: Happy birthday @mandhana_smriti! Wishing you loads of luck and continued success #HappyBirthdaySmritiMandhana

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: A very Happy Birthday to the ever so talented @mandhana_smriti. Many more runs and more power to you. Wish you a great year ahead.

Jhulan Goswami: A very happy birthday Smriti! I hope this is the beginning of the best year ever.

Aakash Chopra: Happy Birthday to one of the most talented and skilled Indian cricketer. Have a great day and a wonderful year ahead, @mandhana_smriti

IPL: An effortless stroke-player and one of the finest batters going around – here’s wishing @mandhana_smriti a very happy birthday.

BCCI Women: First Indian woman to score ODI hundreds in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) nations. Fastest Indian woman to 2000 ODI runs

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

How Kapil's advice helped Dravid take up coaching

How Kapil's advice helped Dravid take up coaching

Ready to play IPL anywhere in the world: Bhuvneshwar

Ready to play IPL anywhere in the world: Bhuvneshwar

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use