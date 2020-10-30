The story behind Hardik's new look

Last updated on: October 30, 2020 12:33 IST

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya arrives for the IPL game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi, October 28, 2020. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Hardik Pandya revealed the secret behind his new fully trimmed hairstyle which he has been sporting recently.

Video: Kind courtesy, Mumbai Indians/Instagram

After attempting a trendy look where he kept some hair in the middle and went bald at the sides, Hardik then went for a fully trimmed look.

Speaking to Mumbai Indians fans during a live chat on Instagram, Krunal Pandya said he had given his younger brother the new hairstyle.

'I saw him in the morning. He came to my room, he had cut half of the hair himself. Then he told me "just cut from the sides properly".'

'I was shocked because I had never seen him sporting this hair style. Then I gave him a proper haircut,' Krunal said.

'We cut each other's hair, that is the advantage of having a brother,' Hardik added.

IMAGE: Hardik with his new look alongside the man who gave it to him. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

HP seems happy with his haircut given hot, hot, UAE.

'My hairstyle is the safest. It is very easy to cut, you just have to run the machine,' he said.

When a young fan Ridhan asked him the secret of his ability to hit big sixes, HP replied: 'I hit such big sixes because I eat khichdi and spend a lot of time in the gym.'