Star Performer: De Kock glows for MI

Star Performer: De Kock glows for MI

By LAXMI NEGI
October 17, 2020 09:12 IST
Quinton de Kock

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock steered his team to a commanding eight wicket win. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

After an indifferent start to the current IPL season, Quinton de Kock put in a classy performance to steer Mumbai Indians to a comfortable win over the Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Friday, October 16.

Rohit Sharma set the tempo early on with a flurry of boundaries and it was up to de Kock to steady the run chase and steer his team to a commanding eight wicket win with a classy unbeaten 78 off 44 balls.

Mumbai's opening pair raked up a quickfire 94 runs before the fall of the first wicket.

De Kock's knock featured nine fours and three sixes, a testament to his total domination over the KKR bowlers who had a harrowing time trying to defend their low total.

The innings put to rest any doubt critics may have had given his initial performances. 'I am trying to take it every game as it comes,' de Kock, who turns 28 in two months, December 17, said.

Hopefully, the mantra will stick and Mumbai fans will have much to celebrate as the team sets its eyes on clinching a play-off berth.

LAXMI NEGI / Rediff.com
IPL PIX: The many moods of Preity Zinta
What are the chances of DC making to playoffs?
New KKR skipper hails Karthik's decision to step down
Kumble@50: Check out the legend's career highlights
Spin legend turns 50: Happy birthday, Anil!
Bad Boy Billionaires Review
Mumbai Indians were 'clinical with bat and ball'
PICS: Mumbai Indians make short work of Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians were 'clinical with bat and ball'

