PICS: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Last updated on: October 16, 2020 22:00 IST
Images from Friday's IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Abu Dhabi.

Pat Cummins celebrates his fifty.

IMAGE: Pacer Pat Cummins came good with the bat to rally Kolkata Knight Riders to a competitive score against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match, in Abu Dhabi, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Pace spearhead Pat Cummins struck an invaluable 36-ball 53 lifted Kolkata Knight Riders from a hopeless situation to a respectable 148 for five against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi, on Friday.

 

After a top-order failure, it was Cummins (5x4;2x6) and new skipper Eoin Morgan (39 not out off 29 balls; 2x4; 2x6), who conjured up 87 runs for the unbroken sixth wicket, to pull the team out of trouble.

Eoin Morgan

IMAGE: Eoin Morgan hit two sixes in his unbeaten 39 off 29 balls. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Opting to bat, Kolkata lost opener Rahul Tripathi (7) early, courtesy a sensational catch by Suryakumar Yadav at point, in the third over off Trent Boult (1/32).

Tripathi cut and Yadav, at point, leapt high to get Tripathi’s wicket. He faced just 9 balls.

Nathan Coulter-Nile celebrates the wicket of Nitish Rana

IMAGE: Nathan Coulter-Nile celebrates the wicket of Nitish Rana. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

It became 33 for 2 as Nitish Rana (5) perished cheaply, caught by Quinton De Kock off Nathan Coulter-Nile (1/51). The short ball worked for the Australian pacer in the sixth over.

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (2/18) struck twice in the eighth over, removing the young Shubham Gill (21) and Dinesh Karthik (4) off successive balls and Kolkata were reduced to 42 for four.

Krunal Pandya takes the catch to dismiss Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya takes the catch to dismiss Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

While Gill holed out to Kieron Pollard at long-on in an attempt to accelerate the run-rate, Karthik played on to the stumps.

The Knight Riders lost half their side for 61 as Andre Russell perished for 12. A bouncer from Jasprit Bumrah (1/22) did the trick as Russell lobbed off a sitter to de Kock.

Dinesh Karthik is bowled by Rahul Chahar.

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik is bowled by Rahul Chahar. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Cummins smashed Nathan Coulter-Nile for two fours and a maximum in the 13th over, which fetched Kolkata 16 runs and then made optimum use of a life he got.

Cummins and Morgan added 53 in the last five overs. They were particularly brutal against Coulter-Nile, who leaked 51 runs in his four overs.

