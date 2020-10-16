PICS: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Last updated on: October 16, 2020 22:00 IST

Images from Friday's IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Abu Dhabi.

IMAGE: Pacer Pat Cummins came good with the bat to rally Kolkata Knight Riders to a competitive score against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match, in Abu Dhabi, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Pace spearhead Pat Cummins struck an invaluable 36-ball 53 lifted Kolkata Knight Riders from a hopeless situation to a respectable 148 for five against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi, on Friday.

After a top-order failure, it was Cummins (5x4;2x6) and new skipper Eoin Morgan (39 not out off 29 balls; 2x4; 2x6), who conjured up 87 runs for the unbroken sixth wicket, to pull the team out of trouble.

IMAGE: Eoin Morgan hit two sixes in his unbeaten 39 off 29 balls. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Opting to bat, Kolkata lost opener Rahul Tripathi (7) early, courtesy a sensational catch by Suryakumar Yadav at point, in the third over off Trent Boult (1/32).

Tripathi cut and Yadav, at point, leapt high to get Tripathi’s wicket. He faced just 9 balls.

IMAGE: Nathan Coulter-Nile celebrates the wicket of Nitish Rana. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

It became 33 for 2 as Nitish Rana (5) perished cheaply, caught by Quinton De Kock off Nathan Coulter-Nile (1/51). The short ball worked for the Australian pacer in the sixth over.

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (2/18) struck twice in the eighth over, removing the young Shubham Gill (21) and Dinesh Karthik (4) off successive balls and Kolkata were reduced to 42 for four.

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya takes the catch to dismiss Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

While Gill holed out to Kieron Pollard at long-on in an attempt to accelerate the run-rate, Karthik played on to the stumps.

The Knight Riders lost half their side for 61 as Andre Russell perished for 12. A bouncer from Jasprit Bumrah (1/22) did the trick as Russell lobbed off a sitter to de Kock.

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik is bowled by Rahul Chahar. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Cummins smashed Nathan Coulter-Nile for two fours and a maximum in the 13th over, which fetched Kolkata 16 runs and then made optimum use of a life he got.

Cummins and Morgan added 53 in the last five overs. They were particularly brutal against Coulter-Nile, who leaked 51 runs in his four overs.