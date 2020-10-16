News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » KKR's new skipper hails Karthik's decision to step down

KKR's new skipper hails Karthik's decision to step down

Source: PTI
October 16, 2020 20:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma speak ahead of their IPL match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi, on Friday.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan, right, and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma speak ahead of their IPL match, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders new skipper Eoin Morgan hailed Dinesh Karthik's decision to step down as captain of the Indian Premier League side as an "incredibly selfless" act of putting team ahead of individual.

 

Karthik handed over the reins to his deputy Morgan hours before their IPL match against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

"Yes, I was surprised as was everybody. Yesterday, DK informed he wanted to step back and focus on his batting, as he feels that is the best option for the team," Morgan said in an interview with Darren Ganga.

"I think it is incredibly selfless and that also shows a lot of courage from him to do that, putting the team first, ahead of him being the skipper."

He said he will continue to take help from other players in the leadership group, including Karthik.

"I am delighted to continue the leadership role within this side. Obviously, captain and not vice-captain now, and hopefully continue to work alongside our players.

"I think between me and Dinesh, captain and vice-captain, we can be at the forefront of that, obviously the driving engine, with these guys behind us."

Morgan said a lot of youngsters, like Shubman Gill, have also been "leading from the front".

"I have been quite myself. Within any good side or great side in the world, you have to have a number of leaders within the change room and we have them in abundance.

"We have a lot of young guys coming through, lead from the front. Gill, (Nitesh) Rana to name a few. (Kamlesh) Nagarkoti stepped up at different stages and we have abundance of overseas players to lead as well.

"We are halfway through the tournament at the moment. We have showed some potential and have not yet achieved majority of... Tonight will be another test and hopefully we will be up to it."

Karthik had told the KKR management that he wants to "focus on his batting and contributing more to the team's cause”.

Appointed skipper in 2018, the 35-year-old led KKR in 37 matches.

"We are fortunate to have leaders such as DK, who has always put the team first. It takes a lot of courage for someone like him to take a decision such as this," team CEO Venky Mysore said in a statement.

"While we were surprised by his decision, we are respectful of his wishes."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
IPL: How Chahal, Sundar helped Murugan Ashwin
IPL: How Chahal, Sundar helped Murugan Ashwin
SEE: What Jemimah is up to at the IPL
SEE: What Jemimah is up to at the IPL
Preview: Rejuvenated CSK brace for Delhi Capitals test
Preview: Rejuvenated CSK brace for Delhi Capitals test
Vistara plans to spread its wings beyond India skies
Vistara plans to spread its wings beyond India skies
Prime Minister lives in my heart: Chirag Paswan
Prime Minister lives in my heart: Chirag Paswan
Bad Boy Billionaires Review
Bad Boy Billionaires Review
Sima Aunty's Indian Matchmaking secrets!
Sima Aunty's Indian Matchmaking secrets!

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

Karthik steps down, Morgan to take charge of KKR

Karthik steps down, Morgan to take charge of KKR

IPL PIX: The many moods of Preity Zinta

IPL PIX: The many moods of Preity Zinta

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use