Qualifier 2: How SRH can outclass Delhi

Sunrisers Hyderabad know how to raise their game when it really matters.

A couple of weeks ago, Sunrisers looked out of the running for the IPL playoffs before they won three games in a row and make it through despite all odds.

Their hardearned win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator game saw them book a place in the second qualifier against Delhi Capitals. SRH are now one match away from the IPL 2020 final.

Captain David Warner has been instrumental in Sunrisers's winning run, leading from the front with the bat, while Rashid Khan and Jason Holder have made important contributions with the ball.

Sunrisers will take huge confidence from the fact that they got the better of Delhi Capitals in both league games. SRH boast of an impressive 11-6 overall head to head record against Delhi.

SRH start as favourites against an inconsistent Delhi Capitals in the virtual semi-final, but you can't rule out any team in the T20 format.

Harish Kotian looks at how Sunrisers could outclass Delhi in Qualifier 2:

Target Delhi's top order

Delhi's top order, except for Shikhar Dhawan, has struggled for runs.

With Sandeep Sharma doing splendidly well upfront with the new ball, Sunrisers will look to exploit Delhi's weakness with early wickets and put them on the backfoot right at the start.

If Delhi fail to get going, then it will be difficult for them to make a comeback in the middle overs against Sunrisers spin sensation Rashid Khan, who has not only dried up the runs but also picked up wickets consistently.

Rashid has enjoyed bowling against Delhi this year, taking six wickets in the two games, while conceding just 21 runs in eight overs.

Warner needs to continue good form

With Wriddhiman Saha likely to miss out again with injury, Sunrisers's hopes of getting off to a good start rests majorly on Skipper David Warner.

Warner has shouldered the responsibility and captaincy quite well as the Sunrisers staged a sensational comeback to win four games in a row.

Warner's smashing 85 from 58 balls against the Mumbai Indians helped Sunrisers storm into the playoffs. The left-hander, who has amassed 546 runs from 15 games with four fifties, will look to continue his good form with the bat.

He will be high on confidence, having played two good knocks against Delhi this year -- 45 from 33 balls in the first leg match and 66 from 34 balls in the second leg.

Middle order needs to support Williamson

Kane Williamson played one of the knocks of the tournament, in the Eliminator match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, when his 50 not out took Sunrisers to victory from a difficult position in a thrilling run chase.

With Sunrisers not boasting a strong middle order, the onus rests on Williamson to guide the inexperienced batting line-up in the middle and death overs.

Williamson, as he showed against RCB, is capable of both building the innings and also hitting the big boundaries when needed.

Along with Warner, Williamson is the most important batsman for Sunrisers and they will look towards him to deliver in the most important game against Delhi in the second qualifier.

