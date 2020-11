November 08, 2020 09:03 IST

Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020 will see the Delhi Capitals take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate after Jason Holder dismisses Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli in the Eliminator match on November 6, 2020. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals were defeated by the Mumbai Indians in Qualifer 1.

SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator in a photo finish match.

So, who will play Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 Final on November 10?

Delhi Capitals or SunRisers Hyderabad?

Time to vote, Guys!