IPL Qualifier 2: How Delhi can beat SRH

Last updated on: November 08, 2020 09:56 IST

After a smashing start with seven wins from their first nine games, Delhi Capitals have struggled at the business end of IPL 2020.

Delhi finished second in the points table as they rekindled hopes of winning their maiden IPL title, but the crushing defeat against Mumbai Indians will be a big setback.

Delhi have another chance to make it to the final when they take on the in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier on Sunday.

Delhi will be keen to make up for last year's result when they lost to Chennai Super Kings at the same stage, but their task won't get any easier against an in-form Sunrisers, who are on a roll with four wins in a row.

Here's how Delhi can get the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad, explains Harish Kotian:

Delhi's batsmen need to find a way to tackle Rashid

Rashid Khan has proved to be a major thorn in Delhi's flesh in IPL 2020.

In both league games against Delhi, Rashid made the difference with the ball, taking three wickets each in both matches while conceding just 21 runs in eight overs.

In the first encounter between the two teams on September 29, the Afghan leg-spinner took 3/14 as Sunrisers won by 15 runs.

And in the second leg match he registered magical figures of 3/7 as Sunrisers routed Delhi by 88 runs.

Rashid boasts the best economy rate in IPL 2020, giving away runs at 5.3, while taking 19 wickets in 15 games.

Delhi will need to find a way of countering Rashid's wizardy, and the safest and best option would be to just play him out cautiously without taking any risks, while looking to get the boundaries against the other bowlers.

If someone like Shikhar Dhawan can stay long enough, then the left-hander -- a good player of spin -- can take a few risks against Rashid and try to disrupt his rhythm.

Opening woes for Delhi

Except Shikhar Dhawan, the other DC openers have struggled.

Dhawan, who has hit two centuries, has led the way with 525 runs in 15 games, but hasn't got enough support at the other end.

Prithvi Shaw has struggled for runs and has looks all at sea against the fast bowlers. The young opener has fallen for ducks three times in his last seven innings, during which phase his highest score has been 10.

It will be interesting to see if Delhi Head Coach Ricky Ponting retains Shaw for the Qualifier against Sunrisers or opens the innings with senior pro Ajinkya Rahane who also was out for a duck in the match against MI and has hit just one fifty in his seven appearances in IPL 2020.

While Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje are capable of troubling the best, their batsmen need to stand up and deliver in the game against the Sunrisers.

Bring in Hetmyer

Delhi should bring in West Indies big-hitter Shimron Hetmyer to add stability to the struggling middle order.

Captain Shreyas Iyer has been woefully short of runs recently, having scored just 51 runs in his last four innings while Rishabh Pant has also fared no better.

Left-arm pacer Daniel Sams hasn't done well with the ball and Delhi must bring in Hetmyer to add some firepower to the DC batting. Marcus Stoinis could take over the fifth bowler's responsibility.

Photographs: BCCI