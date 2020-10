October 11, 2020 17:23 IST

Game 27 of IPL 2020 will see the Mumbai Indians take on the Delhi Capitals at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in the second game of Sunday (the game begins at 7.30 pm IST).

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals's Shimron Hetmyer catches Steve Smith, October 9, 2020. Photograph: Deepak Malik/Sportzpics/BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals are sitting at the top of the table with five wins out of six matches.

And the Mumbai Indians sit at second spot on the table with 4 wins under their belt out of six matches played.

Time to vote, guys!