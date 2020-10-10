Star Performer: Stoinis shines with bat and ball

October 10, 2020 09:58 IST

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis has been A game-changer with the bat and ball. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals acquired Marcus Stoinis at the IPL auction for Rs 4.80 crores (Rs 48 million).

Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting clearly saw potential in his fellow Aussie, who Cricket Australia wants to transform into a finisher ala the great MSD. 'Punter' felt Stoinis could be an asset to DC at No 5 and believed he could make a swift transition down the order.

In three of Delhi's five wins this season, Stoinis has been the game-changer with the bat and ball.

It feels like everything he touches turns into gold.

On Friday, October 9, night against the Rajasthan Royals, the muscular all-rounder walked in during the 6th over and ended up unbeaten on 39 off 30 balls. He gave the Delhi innings the impetus and the spark that enabled them to reach a formidable total.

Stoinis is in such good form that he clobbered Spinner Shreyas Gopal for successive sixes in the 7th over, with the first one going out of the ground. Small boundaries and Stoinis make a good combination.

His brute power has also been an asset on big grounds. Such is his strength that he has been able to hammer full tosses over the 80-metre boundary with a flick of his wrists.

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis celebrates Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Stoinis also chipped in with two crucial wickets, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswa

The Capitals posted 184/8 before skittling the seventh placed Royals for 138 in 19.4 overs to record a fifth win in six games and move two points clear of Mumbai Indians at the summit.