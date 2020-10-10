Turning Point: Hetmyer's brilliant fielding

October 10, 2020 10:06 IST

IMAGE: Shimron Hetmyer took a fantastic, low diving catch to dismiss Steve Smith. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

IPL 2020 has already produced some jaw-dropping on-field moments. Shimron Hetmyer's brilliance in the field in Sharjah, on Friday night, will only add to those.

After a solid batting display, the West Indian displayed quicksilver reflexes and changed the course of the game, taking a terrific diving catch at the boundary to dismiss Rajasthan Royals Skipper Steve Smith.

Chasing 185, which was a below par total considering the nature of the pitch, Rajasthan were never convincing in the chase and ended up with their fourth straight defeat.

The Delhi bowlers turned the game around by picking crucial wickets. After Jos Buttler (13) fell to a superb catch by Shikhar Dhawan, Smith and young Yashasvi Jaiswal steered the Royals innings.

The right-hand left-hand combination did not take undue risks, preferring the singles while getting the odd boundary. They did well to take the team past the 50-run mark, but a brilliant diving catch by Hetmyer put the Delhi Capitals back in the fray.

In the ninth over, South African pacer Anrich Nortje pitched it up and Smith (24) whipped the ball. Hetmyer, who was positioned at deep square mid-wicket, ran in from the boundary and took a fantastic, low diving catch.

It was a superb effort and brought Delhi Capitals back in the game. That dismissal put Rajasthan on the backfoot and they never recovered from the jolt.

Had Smith been at the crease, the result of the match may have been different.

IMAGE: Hetmyer celebrates with DC Captain Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Then in the 11th over, Sanju Samson (5) holed out to Hetmyer at long-on, leaving Rajasthan reeling at 72 for 3.

Hetmyer was a livewire in the field and took another sensational catch to pack off Shreyas Gopal in the 18th over.

Though Yashasvi and Rahul Tewatia (38 off 29) hit a few lusty blows, wickets continued to tumble on a pitch that was not as good for batting as in the earlier games in Sharjah and Rajasthan were shot out for 138 in 19.4 overs.