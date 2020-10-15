News
Dhoni brings match intensity in the nets

Dhoni brings match intensity in the nets

By Rediff Cricket
October 15, 2020 17:48 IST
MS Dhoni

 
Photograph: Kind Courtesy CSK/Twitter

Winner of IPL 2018 and finalists last year, Chennai Super Kings find themselves in the middle of a muddling campaign this season.

From eight games, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK have won just three.

With 6 points, CSK are sixth on the IPL 2020 points table and if the team hopes to qualify for the Playoffs, now is crunch time.

Batting frailties are a common pattern behind CSK's defeats and Skipper Dhoni tried to increase the difficulty levels in the nets.

CSK shared a picture of Thala -- as MSD is known to fans -- with the caption, 'Man needs his difficulties because they are necessary to enjoy success.'

In past IPLs, CSK and Dhoni have turned the tables after an ordinary start to a season. Can they do it again?

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

