Star Performer: Shreyas leads from front

Last updated on: October 04, 2020 09:53 IST

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer got to his fifty off just 26 balls. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Skipper Shreyas Iyer led the way with a fiery knock as Delhi Capitals scored an 18-run victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders, in Sharjah, on Saturday night.

Coming in with Delhi in a spot at 56 for 1 in the sixth over, he smacked seven sixes and eight fours in his unbeaten 38-ball 88 to help the team post 228 -- the highest total in the tournament thus far.

Iyer got to his fifty off just 26 balls, before he further added 37 from 12 deliveries.

He received good support in his quest for runs from Rishabh Pant, who slammed 38 off 17 balls.

How brutal was his assault can be made out by some of his sixes which landed either in the top tier of the stands or got lost in the car park adjoining the stadium.

After initial caution, he grew in aggression knowing very well the team had to put up anything in excess of 200 to make it difficult for the Knight Riders.

His sensational innings left everyone breathless in Sharjah.