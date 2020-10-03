PHOTOS: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers

October 03, 2020 18:13 IST

Images from Saturday's IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, in Abu Dhabi.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal takes a catch off his own bowling to dismiss Rajasthan Royals’s Sanju Samson. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Yuzvendra Chahal is having a ball. The wily wrist spinner snared three wickets as Royal Challengers Bangalore restrict Rajasthan Royals to 154 for 6 in their IPL match, in Abu Dhabi, on Saturday.

With those three victims, he finished with figures of 3 for 24 and jumped to joint-No. 1 in the bowlers' chart along with Kings XI Punjab's Mohammed Shami on eight wickets.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore's players celebrate after Isara Udana claims the wicket of Rajasthan Royals opener Steve Smith. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Opting to bat, the Royals lost their top-order batsmen cheaply, inside the Powerplay overs, but recovered to some extent to post a decent total, thanks to Mahipal Lomror's knock of 47.

Royals skipper Steve Smith (5) fell cheaply for the second consecutive time, Isuru Udana taking his wicket in the third over.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer pacer Navdeep Saini celebrates taking the wicket of Jos Buttler. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Englishman Jos Buttler (22), who got the start but failed to come up with a big score yet again, soon joined him in the hut.

Sanju Samson (4), who had two sensational innings of 74 and 85 in the first two matches, was the third Royals batsman to be dismissed when Chahal took a low catch in his follow-through in the fifth over.

The third umpire took a long time to come to a decision, which ultimately went with the 'soft decision'.

IMAGE: Mahipal Lomror’s gritty 47 off 39 balls, which included three sixes, enabled Rajasthan Royals finish with a fighting total. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

At 31 for 3 the Royals were in deep trouble. The recovers a bit and reached 70 for 3 at halfway mark with Robin Uthappa (17) and Lomror stitching a 39-run stand for the fourth wicket.

However, Uthappa’s batting woes continued, as Chahal hag him caught at long-off.

Chahal ended Lomror's innings in the 17th over when the batsman sliced up a widish delivery to Devdutt Padikkal at long-off.

Rahul Tewatia (24 not out), looking for yet another explosive innings after the one against Kings XI Punjab, hit two sixes in the last over after enduring a beamer from Navdeep Saini on his chest to give the Royals a fighting total.