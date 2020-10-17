PICS: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

October 17, 2020 18:17 IST

Images from Saturday's IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, in Dubai.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith celebrates after completing his half-century against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL match, in Dubai, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Captain Steve Smith scored a counter-attacking 36-ball 57 to guide Rajasthan Royals to 177 for 6 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League match, in Dubai, on Saturday.

The Australian batsman struck six fours and one maximum before Chris Morris bowled a brilliant final over, conceding only four runs while taking two wickets, to prevent Rajasthan Royals from going past 180.

IMAGE: Chris Morris celebrates after dismissing Jos Buttler. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Fast-medium bowler Morris finished with excellent figures of 4 for 26 in four overs.

Batting first, Rajasthan were off to a brisk start, as opener Robin Uthappa (41 off 22 ball) launched into the Royal Challengers attack with a flurry of fours and a six.

Back in his favoured position alongside Ben Stokes after another change in the combination, Uthappa saw his team play two quiet overs before smashing Washington Sundar for four boundaries in the innings' third over.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate after Yuzvendra Chahal gets the wicket of Sanju Samson. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Isuru Udana was pulled and then lofted over long-on by Uthappa for the day's first maximum as Rajasthan raced to 38 without loss in four overs.

Morris gave the Royal Challengers their first breakthrough when he had the subdued Stokes caught down the leg side.

Uthappa scored two more boundaries, off pacer Navdeep Saini, before his slow-sweep went into the hands of the deep mid-wicket fielder off the bowling of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

IMAGE: Robin Uthappa goes for a big hit. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Sanju Samson got going with a six that landed into the second tier of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. But he also fell to Chahal, taken at long-off by Morris as Rajasthan slipped to 69 for three after a good start.

On the lookout for quick runs, Smith found an ally in Jos Buttler and the two added 55 runs while steadying the ship.

Buttler fell for a 24-ball 25, but Smith continued to anchor the Rajasthan innings.

Chahal, meanwhile, bowled two front-foot no-balls which were struck for boundaries by Smith, giving his team 10 runs and two additional deliveries.

After Rajasthan scored 19 runs in the long 18th over, bowled by Chahal, Rahul Tewatia hit Udana for a six and four to collect 15 from the penultimate over.