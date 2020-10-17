PICS: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

October 17, 2020 22:04 IST

Images from Saturday's IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, in Sharjah.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings opener Faf du Plessis pulls one to the boundary during his 58 off 47 balls during the IPL match against Delhi Capitals, in Sharjah, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Faf Du Plessis hit his fourth half-century of the season before Ambati Rayudu produced another useful cameo as a collective batting effort propelled Chennai Super Kings to 179 for 4 against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match, in Sharjah, on Saturday.

Du Plessis (58) added 87 runs with Shane Watson (36) after early fall of Sam Curran (0), setting it up nicely for the former champions.

Rayudu hit 45 off 25 balls while Ravindra Jadeja hit four sixes in his fiery 33-run knock as the Super Kings amassed runs in the last three overs. One of Jadeja's sixes landed on the road outside the stadium.

IMAGE: Shane Watson is bowled by Anrich Nortje. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Rayudu and Jadeja added 50 runs in 3.3 overs during their unbeaten fifth-wicket partnership.

While Watson relied on safe ground-strokes considering the sluggish track Du Plessis did not hesitate to improvise, playing a lot of scoop shots. He pulled the short ones with ease.

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan takes the catch to dismiss Faf du Plessis. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Young pacer Tushar Deshpande bowled a tight line with decent speed and was rewarded when Curran, without assessing the bowler, swung his arms but got a top-edge that was taken by Anrich Nortje (2/44).

The ball was stopping a bit on the slow Sharjah wicket but after four quiet overs, Du Plessis creamed off 14 runs from Nortje's first over, hitting his compatriot for a six and two fours.

Watson, using his experience, got some quick runs by placing the ball instead of going after the bowlers. The Australian’s handling of the pacers and spinners was sensible as he kept the scoreboard moving.

IMAGE: Ambati Rayudu takes evasive action from a bouncer by Kagiso Rabada. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Du Plessis completed his fifty with a single of Nortje but Watson was castled by the South African in the next ball.

The Capitals batsmen did not let off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin take advantage of the slow surface, taking easy runs off him.

Rabada sent back Du Plessis while Nortje got rid of rival skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (3) but Rayudu and Jadeja helped the side post a competitive total.