Don't compare Samson with Dhoni, Gambhir urges Tharoor

September 28, 2020 12:59 IST

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' batsman Sanju Samson has smashed quickfire half-centuries in his first two games in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Former India players Shanthakumaran Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir urged Congress leader Shashi Tharoor not to compare Rajasthan Royals' batting sensation Sanju Samson with the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Samson played a magnificent innings of 85 from 42 balls to help Rajasthan Royals down Kings XI Punjab by four wickets as they chased down a mammoth target 224, in Sharjah, on Sunday.



Pleased with Kerala youngster Samson's brilliance with the bat, Tharoor tweeted: "What an absolutely incredible win for @rajasthanroyals! I've known @iamSanjuSamson for a decade & told him when he was 14 that he would one day be the next MS Dhoni. Well, that day is here. After his two amazing innings in this IPL, you know a world-class player has arrived."



However, both Gambhir and Sreesanth urged Tharoor to not compare Samson and Dhoni as the Kerala youngster is capable of leaving his own mark in Indian cricket.



"Sanju Samson doesn't need to be next anyone. He will be 'the' Sanju Samson of Indian Cricket," tweeted Gambhir.



"I am sure he will still keep playing well and it's not just these 2 innings ..he is gonna break a lot of records too and win many more world cups for our country. So pls don't compare him to anyone. His best is yet to come," said Sreesanth.



Samson had starred with the bat against Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings as he smashed a quickfire 74 from 32 balls to start of the tournament in grand style.



Samson will be hoping to continue his good form with the bat when Rajasthan take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next game on September 30.