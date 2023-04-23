Why Kings pacer Arshdeep is enjoying his cricket now...

'Before the IPL I changed my run-up and it helped me with avoiding no-balls. The rhythm is nice and I'm enjoying my cricket right now.'

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh, who finished with splendid figures of 4 for 29, receives the Purple cap from Punjab Kings skipper Sam Curran after the IPL match against Mumbai Indians, at the Wankhede stadium, in Mumbai, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

A change in run-up ahead of this IPL season helped Arshdeep Singh avoid no-balls and find his rhythm. On Saturday, at the Wankhede stadium, the Punjab Kings pacer played a major role in his side's 13-run victory over Mumbai Indians.

Arshdeep picked up four wickets, including two off consecutive deliveries in the final over, for 29 runs as Mumbai Indians fell short by 13 runs, chasing a target of 215.

"Feels good whenever I take wickets. The win makes the feeling better. Before the IPL I changed my run-up and it helped me with avoiding no-balls. The rhythm is nice and I'm enjoying my cricket right now," said Arshdeep, at the post-match presentation.

Asked about his mindset during pressure situations, he replied: "Calmness comes naturally; my heart rate doesn't even go up to 120."

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh celebrates dismissing N. Tilak Varma. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran described the victory at MI's home ground as special.

"It's a special win! Amazing ground; played many games with different sides. Great to get the win. Don't think I should be getting the award with the way our pacers finished the match," said Curran, who was named player of the match for his 55 off 29 balls in Punjab’s innings.

"Arshdeep and Nathan were incredible and the spinners bowled well. When I went in to bat I knew I had to give myself a chance. In the previous games I've looked to go big a little too early, reflected on that.

"But we got a long line-up and we saw Jitesh (Sharma) went bang-bang and we know he's got that. He's a massive player and we just have to take our responsibility as players come back from injuries."

On standing in for regular captain Shikhar Dhawan, he said, "Two from three; I think we can go back to Shikhar. Great experience. The coaches and the local guys are helping me through. (Trevor) Bayliss, (Brad) Haddin and Co. have created a good, relaxed environment. We've won a few early games, which helps."

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma conceded that his side made some errors in the field, but he would not look too much into that.

"Will tell the boys to keep our heads high; we've won and lost three. Lots of time left in the tournament; we need to stay in the game and competition.

"Quite happy with (Cameron) Green and SKY's (Suryakumar Yadav) batting. They kept us in the game till the end. Credit to Arshdeep for his bowling; not our day today but we gave a good fight."