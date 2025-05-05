Why MI is using Rohit as Impact Sub

IMAGE: 'Ro was also nursing a niggle from the Champions Trophy so we wanted to make sure that we don't push him too hard, and we have managed that while (his) batting is the most important thing'. Photograph: BCCI

The decision to use Rohit Sharma as an 'impact sub' was not a pre-meditated one but it was taken since the team felt the need to have players who could bowl and be quick in the field, Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene said on Monday.

Jayawardene said Rohit was also carrying a niggle from India's victorious campaign in Champions Trophy.

"No, it wasn't at the start. Obviously, Ro (Rohit) was on the field in some of the games," Jayawardene said during MI's training session when asked if it was the plan since the beginning to the season.

"But if you look at the composition of the team, most of the guys are doing dual roles; most of them are bowling. At the same time, some of the venues need boundary runners, you need guys with speed and all that so that also comes into play.

"Ro was also nursing a niggle from the Champions Trophy so we wanted to make sure that we don't push him too hard, and we have managed that while (his) batting is the most important thing," he added.

Jayawardene said Rohit has otherwise contributed “tremendously” both on and off the field.

"If you've seen, he's always been around in the dugout, or he goes in during timeouts, and there's a lot of communication that's been happening, so actively involved."

Jayawardene acknowledged MI has been benefitted from Rohit and Ryan Rickelton finding success as an opening pair.

"For any team, the openers do play a very valuable part in establishing the innings and especially with the batting lineup that we have, the way we build when we get a good start, it always complements to that," he said.

"It's just that even though Ro, probably (in) the last few years, he hadn't (had) those big scores but he was trying to give us that impetus as well -- even though I was in the head coach, I was watching -- he used to get those quick 20s or 30s but couldn't convert."

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah is fully fit. Photograph: BCCI

Jayawardene said Jasprit Bumrah's bowling pace has shown an upward spike.

"He made a good recovery and it didn't take long for him to get into the stride as well. That's a good thing about Jasprit that he's got a lot of control, confidence in how he wants to go about and he gives us a completely different dimension to this attack," he said.

"He's fine, there's nothing wrong with him. We've monitored him, his pace is getting better and better, so execution is better, we saw that in the last game as well, he was quite aggressive and how he wanted to go about it," Jayawardene added.

The former Sri Lankan skipper said playing two of their last three matches at home will help Mumbai Indians as they push for a final-four finish, but refused to see Tuesday's game as a prelude to a knockout clash.

"When I saw the schedule, I knew that having to play your last two games out of the three at home obviously was a good thing. We were starting away from home, so we knew that might come into play, and it has come to play.

"I haven't thought about the playoffs. There are five (or) six teams with KKR winning yesterday (Sunday) as well, so there's different permutations, and I'm not going to even go through that, how everything's going to unfold," he said.