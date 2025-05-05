HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold to depart amid Real Madrid link

Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold to depart amid Real Madrid link

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 05, 2025 19:47 IST

x

'From the Academy right through until now, the support and love I have felt from everyone inside and outside of the club will stay with me forever. I will forever be in debt to you all.'

Born in Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold rose through the youth ranks to become one of the best right backs in the world, winning two Premier League titles, the Champions League and the Club World Cup with the English team 

IMAGE: Born in Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold rose through the youth ranks to become one of the best right backs in the world, winning two Premier League titles, the Champions League and the Club World Cup with the English team. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving Liverpool, the club he has been at since the age of six, he said on social media platform X on Monday, calling it the hardest decision of his life.

He has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid who reportedly made an offer for the England defender just before the January transfer window opened.

Born in Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold rose through the youth ranks to become one of the best right backs in the world, winning two Premier League titles, the Champions League and the Club World Cup with the English team.

 

"This club has been my whole life -- my whole world -- for 20 years," Alexander-Arnold said in his statement.

"From the Academy right through until now, the support and love I have felt from everyone inside and outside of the club will stay with me forever. I will forever be in debt to you all.

"But, I have never known anything else and this decision is about experiencing a new challenge, taking myself out of my comfort zone and pushing myself both professionally and personally."

The 26-year-old frequently played in a hybrid midfield role for Liverpool in recent seasons, operating as a full back when out of possession but moving into midfield during attacks.

Alexander-Arnold, who made his senior debut in 2016, has racked up 352 appearances for the Reds, scoring 23 goals and winning eight major honours, including this season's Premier League title.

He had been in discussions with Liverpool about a new deal but whereas Mohamed Salah and captain Virgil van Dijk signed contract extensions with the club, Alexander-Arnold chose to move on.

"Alexander-Arnold will depart with our gratitude and appreciation for his contribution during a sustained period of success," the club said in a statement.

Alexander-Arnold is hoping the news of his departure is not a distraction over Liverpool's final three games of the season.

"I'm just hoping that we're able to carry on winning games, the noise (from my decision) doesn't take away from the fact of what we've achieved this season," he said.

"It has been an amazing season. It has been amazing to be part of it and I just hope that everyone is able to maybe not dwell on this news for too long and be able to celebrate what the rest of the lads have done."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Mohun Bagan SG banned from registering new players
Mohun Bagan SG banned from registering new players
'Kagiso is now back having served the time'
'Kagiso is now back having served the time'
Rabada cleared to play next GT match
Rabada cleared to play next GT match
Cricket buff, Southgate would watch Tests all day
Cricket buff, Southgate would watch Tests all day
Confident Arshdeep finally striking in Powerplay
Confident Arshdeep finally striking in Powerplay

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Not Eat A Few Chikoos In A Week?

webstory image 2

A Master Class In Goan Food: 9 Special Recipes

webstory image 3

11 Kashmir Stories You Can Watch On OTT

VIDEOS

Hema Sharma stuns in traditional saree at the Airport!1:00

Hema Sharma stuns in traditional saree at the Airport!

1971 War: How Bhuj women risked lives to rebuild a bombed airstrip in 72 hrs6:49

1971 War: How Bhuj women risked lives to rebuild a bombed...

'Destiny surprised us', says sister of Navy Officer killed in Pahalgam pays tearful tribute3:27

'Destiny surprised us', says sister of Navy Officer...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD