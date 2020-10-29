News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why has CSK's season turned upside down?

Why has CSK's season turned upside down?

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
October 29, 2020 16:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

CSK

IMAGE: CSK are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Chennai Super Kings' unflinching reliance on experience over youth has been their undoing this IPL season, said West Indies batting icon Brian Lara, urging the franchise to give its younger lot a chance in the remaining games.

 

One of the most successful sides in the history of the tournament, CSK are languishing at the bottom of the points table. While most sides nurture youngsters, that has not been the case with the Mahendra Singh Dhoni led side, often referred to as 'Dad's Army'.

"I think they (CSK) have got a lot of older players. There are not any young players coming through the line-up. You look at it. Even their overseas players, they have been around for a long time," Lara said on Star Sports' 'Select Dugout'.

"So, they have backed experience over youth, and this has really turned upside down for them," he added.

CSK

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni led side is often referred to as 'Dad's Army'. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

It is the first time Dhoni and his men have failed to clear the league stage, having managed only eight points so far after four wins.

The three-time champions' poor run this season has put a question-mark on their approach, leading to heavy criticism of Dhoni, who has been accused of not showing enough faith in the youngsters.

"It's just an unbelievable season so far. You know, every time they turn up, we're very hopeful that CSK is going to turn it around," Lara said.

"We all came here thinking this was going to be the time when Dhoni turns things around with his team. And game after game, it just went, and they just kept hoping."

"But it's a situation where they can just to try to build from next year. In the few coming games that they have, see what they can do with the younger players they've got," Lara said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Shastri urges Suryakumar to stay 'strong and patient'
Shastri urges Suryakumar to stay 'strong and patient'
Hardik, Morris have a heated argument, reprimanded
Hardik, Morris have a heated argument, reprimanded
PIX: Anushka dazzles, Kohli disappoints
PIX: Anushka dazzles, Kohli disappoints
Maratha quota: What Maharashtra govt plans to do
Maratha quota: What Maharashtra govt plans to do
Covid scare in Indian men's badminton team
Covid scare in Indian men's badminton team
Why Sonakshi Sinha's brother is fighting an election
Why Sonakshi Sinha's brother is fighting an election
SC stays HC order for CBI probe against U'khand CM
SC stays HC order for CBI probe against U'khand CM

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

Will Dhoni be retained as CSK captain in 2021?

Will Dhoni be retained as CSK captain in 2021?

Which IPL players made Australia tour?

Which IPL players made Australia tour?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use