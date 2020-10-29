News
Hardik, Morris have a heated argument, reprimanded

Hardik, Morris have a heated argument, reprimanded

Source: PTI
October 29, 2020 11:58 IST
Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Chris Morris had the last laugh when he got rid off Hardik Pandya. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Chris Morris and his Mumbai Indians' counterpart Hardik Pandya have been reprimanded for a verbal altercation during their teams' IPL clash in Abu Dhabi.

 

The incident took place in the 19th over of Mumbai Indians' chase when Pandya struck Morris for a massive six and gestured towards the South African.

However, Morris had the last laugh when he got rid off Pandya, caught at extra cover. While on his way back to the change room, the duo were once at it again, with the MI allrounder pointing his fingers at Morris this time around.

A press release from the IPL said that both of them admitted to breaching the Code of Conduct.

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision is final and binding," said the release.

Mumbai Indians are placed top of the table with 16 points, while RCB are second with 14 points from 12 matches. The two teams are all but through to the play-offs.

Source: PTI
