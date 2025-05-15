'Give Me The Respect I Deserve': Zinta

IMAGE: Preity Zinta called out gender bias and highlighted the challenges women face in the world of cricket and corporate leadership. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings Co-Owner Preity Zinta delivered a fiery response to a sexist remark on social media that bizarrely linked PBKS player Glenn Maxwell's underperformance in IPL 2025 to not marrying her.

The comment, disguised as a joke, triggered a powerful reply from Zinta, who called out gender bias and highlighted the challenges women face in the world of cricket and corporate leadership.

Maxwell, who was signed for Rs 4.2 crore (Rs 42 million) by PBKS at the IPL auction, managed just 48 runs in seven matches and claimed four wickets before a finger injury ruled him out of IPL 2025.

On Tuesday, during an online discussion about Maxwell's form, a user posed a bizarre and inappropriate question to the Bollywood actor and franchise co-owner.

'Ma'am, Maxwell ki aapse shaadi nahi hui isiliye vo aapko team se accha nahi khelta tha? (Ma'am, is Maxwell not performing for your team because he didn't marry you?)'

Zinta, visibly upset, responded with a firm and eloquent reply, highlighting the sexist undertone of the comment and the challenges women face in male-dominated corporate environments.

'Will you ask this question to the male team owners of all teams, or is this discrimination just towards the women? she shot back.

'I never knew how difficult it is for women to survive in corporate setups until I got into cricket.'

She then demanded the respect she has earned through years of hard work and called for an end to gender-based assumptions.

'I'm sure you asked this question out of humour, but I hope you can actually look at your question and understand what you are trying to say because if you really understand what you're trying to say, it's not pretty!'

I think I have earned my stripes by working very hard for the past 18 years so please give me the respect I deserve & stop with the gender bias. Thank you.'

Her response has since gone viral, drawing support from fans and fellow professionals alike, many of whom praised her for standing up against casual sexism and advocating for women in sport.