Turning Point: Dhoni the finisher does it again for CSK

April 07, 2019 10:57 IST

The Chennai Super Kings captain played another match-turning innings, against Kings XI Punjab in Chennai on Saturday to inspire his team to a 22-run win.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni smashes a delivery during the IPL match against Kings XI Punjab. Photograph: BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni seems to be rediscovering his mojo in IPL-12.



After his whirlwind innings of 75 off 46 balls against Rajasthan Royals the other day, Dhoni did it again.



CSK's scoring had slowed down considerably in the middle overs and it appeared they would have to settle for a below-par total of around 140. They were struggling on 116 for three in 17 overs before Dhoni provided a late flourish.



The veteran batsman, batting on nine off 13 balls, changed gears as he smashed Andrew Tye down the ground for a four.



In the next over, he slammed a length ball from Sam Curran over mid-wicket for a six and followed it up with a couple of boundaries in the same over.



His India team-mate Mohammed Shami was not spared either. Ambati Rayudu slammed the India pacer for a straight six before Dhoni swung a short ball over fine leg for a four.



In the company of Rayudu he helped CSK score 44 from the last three overs and they finished on a healthy 160 for three in their 20 overs, a total which proved more than enough on a slow wicket at the M A Chidambaram stadium.



Interestingly, Kings XI Punjab were in an exactly similar situation during their run-chase, as they reached 115 for two in 17 overs but, sadly, they did not have a Dhoni to give them the finishing touch.