IPL PHOTOS: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab

April 06, 2019 18:40 IST

Images from the Indian Premier League match in Chennai on Saturday.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Suresh Raina. Photograph: BCCI

Faf du Plessis hit a fine half-century up the order while captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu provided the late flourish to help Chennai Super Kings post a competitive 160 for three against Kings XI Punjab in an IPL match, in Chennai, on Saturday.

Playing his first match of IPL-12, du Plessis stroked a fluent 54 off 38 balls with the help of two fours and four hits over the fence and together with Shane Watson (26) added 56 runs for the first wicket after the hosts had elected to bat.



CSK slowed down in the middle overs before Dhoni's late hitting at the end pushed them towards a healthy total. The CSK skipper hit a quickfire 37 not out from 23 balls, putting on an unbeaten stand of 60 from 30 balls for the fourth wicket with Ambati Rayudu, who made 21 not out from 15 balls.

IMAGE: Faf du Plessis hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Thanks to Dhoni and Rayudu, CSK scored 52 runs in the last five overs to take the total past the 150-run mark on a slow wicket at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.



Kings XI skipper Ravichandran Ashwin was the best bowler for the visitors, picking up three wickets for 23 runs from his four overs. He was on a hat-trick in the 14th over after getting du Plessis and Suresh Raina off successive deliveries.



CSK got off to a blistering start as Du Plessis, playing his first match of the season and Watson, took the attack to the Kings XI bowlers.



The two raised the team's fifty in the sixth over providing CSK its best start of the tournament so far. While Watson was all muscle, delivering some hefty blows, Du Plessis hit a six with a cheeky paddle scoop off Mohammed Shami, over the fine leg fence.

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab's players celebrate the wicket of Shane Watson. Photograph: BCCI

Taking his spot at the top of the order in place of a misfiring Rayudu, du Plessis showed intent from the start and hit two sixes, one each off Shami and Andrew Tye to set the tone for CSK's innings.



Watson fell against the run of play, attempting a big shot off Ashwin to be well caught by Sam Curran at deep midwicket.



Raina (17), who came in at No 3, strung together an useful 44-run partnership with du Plessis, who kept the scoreboard ticking with a mix of attacking shots and judicious running between the wickets.



The partnership was broken when du Plessis perished while going for a big hit off Ashwin, caught at long-on by David Miller and then a ball later the off-spinner cleaned up Raina as the batsman went for a slog sweep.



CSK made three changes to their playing XI from the previous match, bringing in Du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh and Scott Kuggeleijn for Dwayne Bravo, Mohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur. Kings XI made two changes bringing in Chris Gayle and Andrew Tye for Hardus Viljoen and Mujeeb ur Rahman respectively.