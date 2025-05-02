Technically sound Sudharsan gets Shastri's vote for Eng Test tour

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan is the 2nd highest scorer in the IPL this season, with 456 runs against his name. Photograph: BCCI

Former head coach Ravi Shastri sees in young Sai Sudharsan an all-format batter, who deserves to be in the India side for the Test series against England later this year.

India will start the new World Test Championship cycle (2025-2027) with an away five-Test series in England with all eyes on the squad selection following their 0-3 loss to New Zealand at home and a 1-3 defeat against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Tests.

Shastri says Sudharsan, currently second on the list of highest IPL run-getters so far this season with 456 runs for Gujarat Titans, is a classy left-hander who will do well in English conditions given his technique and his county stint.

India will commence their England series with the Headingley Test, scheduled to begin on June 20.

"I see this young man, Sai Sudharsan, for all formats of the game," Shastri told The ICC Review.

"He seems like a class player and my eyes would be on him certainly. Being a left-hander in England, knowing English conditions, and just his technique, the way he plays, I think he'll be top of the list for me from the outsiders wanting to get into this side," Shastri said.

Shastri added that Shreyas Iyer, who has had a tremendous run in white-ball cricket for India as well as in the IPL, is another player who could get selected for the England tour, but would face stiff competition.

"He (Shreyas Iyer) can (make a comeback), but it's again going to be a competition. White-ball, certain. Test cricket, we've got to see who the other players are around," Shastri said.