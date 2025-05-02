HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Parag rues misfiring middle order after Rajasthan miss play-offs bus

Parag rues misfiring middle order after Rajasthan miss play-offs bus

2 Minutes Read
Share:

May 02, 2025 11:44 IST

Dhruv Jurel, one of Rajasthan Royals' batting mainstays, has hit just one 50 and tallied just 279 run in 11 matches thus far this season

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel, one of Rajasthan Royals' batting mainstays, has hit just one 50 and tallied just 279 run in 11 matches thus far this season. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag was left to rue a misfiring middle order after the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) champions became the second team to be eliminated from the playoff race this season.

The 100-run drubbing by table-toppers Mumbai Indians on Thursday was Rajasthan's eighth defeat in 11 matches and made them the second team, after Chennai Super Kings, to drop out of playoff contention.

 

Mumbai amassed 217-2 and bundled out the Royals for 117, exposing Rajasthan's batting frailties in the lopsided contest.

"We've been getting good starts, but it's up to the middle order -- myself, Dhruv (Jurel) -- to step up in the middle overs," Parag said after their loss in Jaipur.

"When we lose wickets in the powerplay, (we) couldn't just do it. We still back ourselves that if a similar situation comes in the next game, we should be up for it."

Rajasthan's strategy at the pre-season players' auction surprised many when they released the likes of English batter Jos Buttler and New Zealand seamer Trent Boult and did not compensate for the loss of experience.

Regular skipper Sanju Samson has missed the last four matches with an abdominal injury leaving West Indian Shimron Hetmyer as their only experienced batsman.

Rajasthan choked in successive chases against Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants -- they needed nine from the final over in both matches and fell short on both occasions.

"A lot of mistakes, a lot of small errors, I think we've got to focus on how to not make them again, focus on the good as well," Parag said.

"We've had a few close matches, so in the next three games when we get opportunities like we had in the first 11 games this season, hopefully we can do better."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

MI ride momentum as plans come to fruition
MI ride momentum as plans come to fruition
MI's Boult hits new milestone in T20s
MI's Boult hits new milestone in T20s
Boult-Bumrah Blitz Blows Royals Away
Boult-Bumrah Blitz Blows Royals Away
Khaleel's joyous reunion with Ponting's family!
Khaleel's joyous reunion with Ponting's family!
MI's Rickelton understands key to success in IPL
MI's Rickelton understands key to success in IPL

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Sambar Is So Good For You?

webstory image 2

From Raina to Malik: 7 Kashmiri IPL Superstars

webstory image 3

10 Elegant Recipes For Passionate Pastawallahs

VIDEOS

Portals of Kedarnath Dham opened for devotees3:02

Portals of Kedarnath Dham opened for devotees

PM Modi to commission Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala today4:35

PM Modi to commission Vizhinjam International Seaport in...

Heavy rain, thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR bring respite from heat0:29

Heavy rain, thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR bring respite from...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD