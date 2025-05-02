HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Another ban for Sreesanth, this time for...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
May 02, 2025 13:26 IST

S Sreesanth

IMAGE: Former India cricketer S Sreesanth. Photograph: BCCI

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has suspended former India pacer S Sreesanth for three years for allegedly making false and derogatory statements against it in connection with the controversy surrounding Sanju Samson's omission from the Indian team for the Champions Trophy.

In a statement, the KCA said the decision was taken at its special General Body meeting held in Kochi on April 30.

 

Sreesanth is currently a co-owner of Kollam Aeries, a franchise team in the Kerala Cricket League.

Earlier, in relation to his controversial remarks, show-cause notices had been issued to Sreesanth as well as to the franchise teams Kollam Aeries, Alappuzha Team Lead, and Alappuzha Ripples.

"Since the franchise teams gave satisfactory responses to the notices, no further action will be taken against them. However, the meeting decided to advise greater caution when appointing members to team management," the statement said.

The General Body also resolved to file a compensation claim against Sanju Samson's father, Samson Vishwanath, and two others for making baseless allegations using Sanju Samson's name, it added.

The KCA had issued a show-cause notice to Sreesanth--who was part of the India squad that won two World Cup titles--for his remarks linking the state cricket body and Samson during a panel discussion on a Malayalam television channel.

In a statement, the KCA had clarified that the notice was not issued for supporting Samson but for making misleading and defamatory comments against the association.

During the televised discussion, Sreesanth allegedly pledged his support to Samson and vowed to protect him and other Kerala players, while levelling accusations against the KCA.

His remarks came amid criticism of the KCA for dropping Samson from the Kerala squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which was believed to have affected his chances of being selected for India's Champions Trophy team.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
